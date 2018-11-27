Pulse.ng logo
Following salary increase, Police I-G to get N3.3m as rent subsidy

Deputy and Assistant Inspectors-General of Police will get N3.02 million and N2.7 million respectively as rent subsidy.

  • Published:
Police IG, Idris warns commissioners, others not be partisan play Following salary increase, Police I-G to get N3.3m as rent subsidy (NAN)

The Inspector-General of Police (I-G) will now get N3.3 million annually as rent subsidy in the new emolument approved  for the Nigeria Police Force by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a document attached to the approval letter showed details of the subsidy from a Constable to the I-G but silent on the salary.

The approval was conveyed to the I-G, through a letter dated Oct. 31 from the Office of the Executive Chairman, National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, Mr Richard Egbule.

A  Commissioner of Police under the new arrangement will  get up to  N1.5 million, while Deputy and Assistant Commissioners of Police get N531,000 and N483,000 respectively.

A Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP) gets N419, 000 while a Superintendent of Police (SP) gets N342, 000.

A Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) gets N321, 000 while an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) I and II under the new arrangement will get N296, 000 and N271, 000 respectively.

Inspector of Police I and II get N254, 000 and N167, 000 while a Sergeant major, Sergeant and Corporal get N119,000,  N96, 000 and N88, 000 respectively.

A Police Constable I and II get N86, 000 and N84, 000 respectively

The new salary and rent structure approved took effect from Nov. 1 and would be funded from the treasury.

NAN recalls that in January 2008, late President Umaru Yar`Adua approved an increment in the minimum wage of policemen from N6, 000 to N26, 000 which was not implemented.

