The Senate of the University of Lagos (UNILAG) has elected the institution's Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Development Services, Folasade Ogunsola, as its new acting Vice-Chancellor on Monday, August 24, 2020.

The university has been rocked by a leadership crisis that saw Oluwatoyin Ogundipe removed as VC and Omololu Soyombo announced as his replacement.

Ogundipe, accused of alleged misappropriation, rejected his removal and was backed by the university's unions, alumni association and Senate who said due process was not followed.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in his capacity as the university's visitor, last week asked Ogundipe and Soyombo to step aside while a special panel investigates the crisis.

He also directed the Senate to convene to nominate an acting VC from among its members for the confirmation of the university's council.

Ogunsola won the election when the Senate convened on Monday, as she polled 135 votes to defeat the institution's Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Management Services, Ben Ogbojafor, who polled 31 votes.

"Electing me the acting Vice-Chancellor at such time the university is going through so much is a big task, but it is a task for all of us, and I appeal to you to help rewrite the story of this great university for good," Ogunsola was quoted as saying after her election, according to Premium Times.

The special visitation panel set up by the president is chaired by Tukur Sa'ad, and includes Victor Onuoha, Ikenna Oyindo, Ekanem Braide, Adamu Usman, Jimoh Bankole, and Grace Ekanem (Secretary).

The panel will be inaugurated by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, on Wednesday, August 26, and is expected to submit its report within two weeks.