ADVERTISEMENT
Senator Folarin inaugurates 100-bed hospital in Ibadan, thanks Buhar

News Agency Of Nigeria

The well-equipped 100-bed hospital is located at Abonde area of Ona-Ara Local Government in Oyo State.

Folarin inaugurates 100-bed hospital in Ibadan, thanks Buhari. [NAN]


This is contained in a statement signed by his Media Aide, Yekeen Olaniyi and made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Folarin, the Oyo State APC governorship candidate in the 2023 general election, is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Local Content.

NAN reports that the well-equipped 100-bed hospital is located at Abonde area of Ona-Ara Local Government in Oyo State.

At the inauguration were Princess Adejoke Orelope-Adefulire, the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Sustainable Development Goals and Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, the Chief Medical Director, University College Hospital.

Folarin said that he facilitated the project to promote qualitative healthcare for women and children as well as relief UCH, the only federal tertiary health institution in the state.

According to him, the 100-bed facility is equipped with state-of-the-art equipment, including operating theatres, recovery rooms, private and general wards, scanning room, consultation rooms and laboratory.

“Others are ultra-scan machine, vacuum extractor delivery set and emergency cart with full compliments. The advanced medical facility also has quarters for doctors and other medical personnel.

“The project was made possible through the office of Senior Special Assistant to President on SDGs.”

He, on behalf of his people, expressed gratitude to the president and Orelope-Adefulire for the consideration as well as successful completion of the project.

The lawmaker said that the healthcare facility would be operational as soon as members of management board were appointed.

Folarin thanked the people of Oyo Central for giving him the opportunity to represent them in the red chamber on three different occasions.

He also thanked APC leaders and members in Oyo State for the opportunity to fly the ticket of the party in 2019 and 2023 elections.

Orelope-Adefulire said that the project was a strategic intervention directly linked to the achievement of SDG-3 on ‘Quality Health and Well-being for all’ as well as other cross-cutting SDGs.

She lauded Folarin for high level dedication as well as commitment toward ensuring the project was approved by the president and completed before his tenure lapsed as a federal lawmaker.

Also, Prof. Jesse Otegbayo described the project as first of its kind to be facilitated by a lawmaker in the state.

Otegbayo said that the medical facility was a world class and everlasting legacy of Folarin.

News Agency Of Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

