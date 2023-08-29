ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Ondo's acting governor celebrates state's best student in 2023 WASSCE

News Agency Of Nigeria

The 16-year-old student scored As in the nine subjects she registered for in the 2023 WASSCE.

Folakemi Omoyeni kneeling to greet the Ondo State acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]
Folakemi Omoyeni kneeling to greet the Ondo State acting governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa [NAN]

Recommended articles

Aiyedatiwa said that her feat was as a result of hard-work, dedication and excellence.

The acting governor gave the commendations at a reception for Omoyeni in his office in Akure on Monday.

Omoyeni, the 16-year-old, Ipe-Akoko born, student of Telnet International Schools, Akure, Ondo State, scored As in the nine subjects she registered for in the 2023 WASSCE.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that she has just been declared as the overall best student in Ondo State as confirmed by WAEC and also one of the top scorers in JAMB in 2023.

Aiyedatiwa said that the government's desire was to have its students and youths excel in all of their endeavours.

The acting governor, while congratulating her, appreciated her parents for their support and investment in the young lady.

He also commended the management of Telnet International Schools for nurturing Omoyeni to achieve the feat.

"This rare privilege, as you know is consequent upon your excellent academic performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

ADVERTISEMENT

"You did not only come out as the overall best student in WASSCE from Ondo State as duly certified by the examination body, you are also one of the top scorers in Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

"We will continue as government to invest in education in terms of infrastructures and human capital development to guarantee good learning and greater performance," he said.

Responding, Omoyeni thanked the state government for creating an enabling environment for her to thrive.

She equally acknowledged the unflinching support from her parents and her school management.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Telnet International Schools, Dr Kola Ariyo, said he was thrilled by the outstanding academic achievements of his students, particularly Omoyeni.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ariyo declared that his investment in education was his own way of giving back to the society.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Obasa says Lagos Assembly reserves right to reject Sanwo-Olu's appointees

Obasa says Lagos Assembly reserves right to reject Sanwo-Olu's appointees

Ondo's acting governor celebrates state's best student in 2023 WASSCE

Ondo's acting governor celebrates state's best student in 2023 WASSCE

Wike vows to deliver FCT metro light train as Tinubu wants

Wike vows to deliver FCT metro light train as Tinubu wants

Soldiers rescue 25 hostages from Boko Haram captivity

Soldiers rescue 25 hostages from Boko Haram captivity

85% of Nigerian graduates have no digital skills – Report

85% of Nigerian graduates have no digital skills – Report

FCTA demolishes multimillion naira duplex for violating regulations

FCTA demolishes multimillion naira duplex for violating regulations

Tinubu, Wike, others to attend CIBN banking, finance conference

Tinubu, Wike, others to attend CIBN banking, finance conference

NSCDC arrests 20 persons scavenging at night in FCT

NSCDC arrests 20 persons scavenging at night in FCT

Tinubu bars non-essential officials from travelling to US for UNGA

Tinubu bars non-essential officials from travelling to US for UNGA

Pulse Sports

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Ndidi set to abandon Iheanacho and team up with Awoniyi at Nottingham Forest

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Lionel Messi may face punishment after Inter Miami's 2-0 win

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal jams Wizkid after Villarreal masterclass

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Antonella Roccuzzo: Lionel Messi's wife mistakenly hugs wrong man thinking its her husband

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Osimhen scores 100th club goal in Napoli's victory over Sassuolo

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

Sean O'Malley: 'I can cheat on my wife because I pay for everything'- UFC star sparks controversy

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies