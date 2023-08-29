Ondo's acting governor celebrates state's best student in 2023 WASSCE

Aiyedatiwa said that her feat was as a result of hard-work, dedication and excellence.

The acting governor gave the commendations at a reception for Omoyeni in his office in Akure on Monday.

Omoyeni, the 16-year-old, Ipe-Akoko born, student of Telnet International Schools, Akure, Ondo State, scored As in the nine subjects she registered for in the 2023 WASSCE.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that she has just been declared as the overall best student in Ondo State as confirmed by WAEC and also one of the top scorers in JAMB in 2023.

Aiyedatiwa said that the government's desire was to have its students and youths excel in all of their endeavours.

The acting governor, while congratulating her, appreciated her parents for their support and investment in the young lady.

He also commended the management of Telnet International Schools for nurturing Omoyeni to achieve the feat.

"This rare privilege, as you know is consequent upon your excellent academic performance in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

"You did not only come out as the overall best student in WASSCE from Ondo State as duly certified by the examination body, you are also one of the top scorers in Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

"We will continue as government to invest in education in terms of infrastructures and human capital development to guarantee good learning and greater performance," he said.

Responding, Omoyeni thanked the state government for creating an enabling environment for her to thrive.

She equally acknowledged the unflinching support from her parents and her school management.

Earlier, the Managing Director of Telnet International Schools, Dr Kola Ariyo, said he was thrilled by the outstanding academic achievements of his students, particularly Omoyeni.

