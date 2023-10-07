FMC Ebute Metta cancer centre will crash cost of treatment - MD

Dada told the New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that the centre which would be the first owned government cancer centre would ensure that more Nigerians have access to treatment.

“This cancer centre is an ongoing project and it will be the only owned cancer centre by the federal government.

“Lagos has a population of 23 million people and there are only two existing cancer centres owned by private entities.

“Our aim is to crash the price of cancer care and still be able to make enough money to ensure the sustainability of the centre.

“We want to ensure that ordinary Nigerians can also have access to the best possible care in the treatment of cancer,” he said.

He added that the centre would commence operation in the second quarter of 2024 if everything goes as planned.

“We have finished the first phase of the centre which is the building and we have funds for the second phase which have been graciously released by the Federal Government.