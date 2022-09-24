RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

FMC Abuja decries rate of doctors' resignation, wants more equipment

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Abuja has decried the rate at which the resident doctors were leaving the service, stressing that it had adverse effect on the generality of healthcare delivery in the country.

FMC Abuja decries rate of doctors' resignation, wants more equipment
FMC Abuja decries rate of doctors' resignation, wants more equipment

Recommended articles

Ideh said the situation among other challenges faced by the hospital made them to seek government’s intervention through the SGF’s office.

He listed other major equipment needed by the centre to includes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), fire truck, solid waste truck and liquid waste truck.

“Today, we have completed building to house the Magnetic Resonance Imaging machine.

“That equipment is a very expensive equipment, but its benefits to the generality of Nigerians cannot be overemphasis. We have completed everything about its building, but we do not have the machine, we therefore, thought it wise to bring this to your attention.

“It is not an easy thing even if you want to put it in the budget, because of the constraint of the budget envelope that is usually given from the ministry to all the parastatals under them, it is difficult for it to be accommodated in our budget.

“We thought we should tell you about this to get some special intervention fund, so that we can have the machine at the medical centre.”

On doctors’ brain drain, Ideh sought the urgent need for the government to address the issue as the country was losing doctors to other nations of the world.

“We also want to use this opportunity to talk about issue that has been affecting the generality of healthcare delivery in the country and this is the issue of brain drain.

“This is a very serious matter. In our last employment exercise, we employed about 70 residents doctors in January, 25 of them have left the service and they all gone to Canada, Saudi Arabia and others.

“The same percentage applied to nurses and lab technicians, pharmacists, so this is a big challenge and we felt that we should come and table before you to liaise with relevant authorities so that the can be a way for the replacement of the doctors.”

Responding, Mustapha commended the team and the Chief Medical Director of the centre, Prof. Saad Ahmed, for their concern in medical service delivery and their efforts in different medical exercises they have conducted at the centre.

”I was just looking at some of the clips you sent to me sometimes ago, it is loaded to the fact that FMC Abuja is doing well in major surgery which is quite commendable, it means that so much is going on at the medical centre.

Citing the COVID-19 pandemic as an example, the SGF said equipping hospitals in the country should be of major concern to the government to protect the country against future medical challenges.

“I have said it and I will continue to say it that the COVID-19 pandemic came with challenges but it also provided opportunities for us to re-engineer the entire medical services and infrastructure in this country,” he said.

Mustapha, however, assured the medical team to deliver its request to the appropriate authorities for considerable action.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Nigerian economy ripe for increased investment - Buhari tells global investors

Nigerian economy ripe for increased investment - Buhari tells global investors

Buhari rejoices with NSA, Babagana Monguno at 65

Buhari rejoices with NSA, Babagana Monguno at 65

PDP crisis: Northern coalition stages 'Ayu Must Go' protest in Kaduna

PDP crisis: Northern coalition stages 'Ayu Must Go' protest in Kaduna

Investing in Nigeria’s education sector is our priority - Chinese Ambassador

Investing in Nigeria’s education sector is our priority - Chinese Ambassador

FG picks Ethiopian Airlines as investor as Nigeria Air set to take off

FG picks Ethiopian Airlines as investor as Nigeria Air set to take off

2023: Lawan-Dare re-emerges PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara

2023: Lawan-Dare re-emerges PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara

FMC Abuja decries rate of doctors' resignation, wants more equipment

FMC Abuja decries rate of doctors' resignation, wants more equipment

Zamfara senator distributes N62m, 84 tricycles, 168 motorcycles to party executives

Zamfara senator distributes N62m, 84 tricycles, 168 motorcycles to party executives

Kaduna Govt expresses regret over prolonged Kaduna-Abuja highway gridlock

Kaduna Govt expresses regret over prolonged Kaduna-Abuja highway gridlock

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

The drug barons arrested by the NDLEA operatives with N193 billion worth of crack in Lagos (NDLEA).

NDLEA discovers cocaine warehouse in Lagos, seizes N14bn worth of crack

Professor Zainab Duke Abiola and her housemaid. [Twitter:@PoliceNG]

Abuja lawyer arrested for beating police orderly who refused to do house chores

Prof. Emmanuel Osodeke,, the National President of the Academic Staff Union of Nigeria (ASUU) (Guardian)

ASUU Strike: Court orders lecturers to return to classrooms immediately

Chris Ngige.

ASUU strike: We'll order vice-chancellors to reopen universities – FG