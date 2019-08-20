The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the rise in the water level was triggered by days of heavy rain in the area.

Speaking with newsmen on Tuesday in Hadejia, Alhaji Abdullahi Mohammad, the Council’s Chairman, expressed concern over the development.

“If this heavy rain continues, I assure you our cemetery as well as Aguyaka and Guduchin villages along the stretch of the Hadejia River will be washed away,” he said.

“I am appealing for support from the state government and non-governmental organisations to deal with this threat, perhaps by providing heavy equipment that can assist in building bigger and stronger embankment.

“On our part, we distributed thousands of sacks to residents to erect sand-bag embankment at the river.

“We engaged many youths in this exercise across this area; but the truth is dealing with this crises is beyond our capacity,” the chairman said.