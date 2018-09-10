Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Flood ravages 400 houses in Kudu

In Kano Flood ravages 400 houses in Kudu

The spokesman for Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, made this disclosure in an interview with NAN on Monday in Kano.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Flood ravages 400 houses in Kudu/Illustrative photo (nigerianeye)

Flood ravaged no fewer than 400 houses in Bar’kwari community in Dawakin Kudu Local Government Area of Kano State on Sunday afternoon, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The spokesman for Kano State Fire Service, Saidu Mohammed, made this disclosure in an interview with NAN on Monday in Kano.

He said the flood also affected primary schools, animals and foodstuffs, adding that firemen were, however, able to rescue the victims.

We received a distress call from Hajia Gambo Usman, who lives in the neighbourhood at about 3:22 p.m., reporting that there was flooding in their area.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team and a vehicle to the scene at about 3:38 p.m.,’’ he said.

The official, who said that the flood washed away 400 houses, foodstuffs, animals and schools, added that  firemen assisted them by creating way for the water to pass, so as not to affect other houses.

Mohammed, however, urged the public to desist from indiscriminate dumping of refuse in order to stop blocking the waterways.

He reminded the community of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency’s (NiMET) warning of downpour this year.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Abuja Earth Tremors Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake?bullet
2 Fowler Over 6000 Nigerian billionaires evade tax - FIRS bossbullet
3 Dalung Sports minister calls for state of emergency in Plateau,...bullet

Related Articles

Flooding Disaster Flood displaces over 200 households in Plateau
In Niger Government spends N930m on new road
Flooding Disaster Flood kills soldier, 9 others in Kebbi
Niger Flood Government spends N674 on relief materials –official
Flood Alert NEMA raises alarm, urges evacuation of people from river banks
In Kaduna Flood ravages 3 Local Government Areas
In Niger Flood claims 14 lives — official
Kano Flooding Flood hits 8 Local Government Areas in the state
Alert! These 12 states may experience flooding in September
2019 Elections 259 declare interests in 35 seats in Ekiti

Local

In Ondo 200 children incarcerated yearly in juvenile remand home – Ministry official
Resident of Nigeria makes the UK to record its first Monkeypox case
Monkeypox A resident of Nigeria makes the UK to record its first case of viral disease
Bukola Saraki
Saraki My presidential aspiration driven by obsession for justice, fairness - Senator
Buhari Presidency says President not in confrontation with NASS over electoral act