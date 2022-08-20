Flood ravages 225 communities across Kano, Jigawa – NEMA

He said the Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NiMet) on Aug.16, predicted above normal rainfall in 19 states between August and September including Kano/Jigawa, and called on the affected states to intensify mitigation, adaptation and response mechanisms.

The affected LGAs include Tudun Wada; Doguwa, Kibiya, Kiru, Gwale, Danbatta, Bagwai, Ajingi, Albasu, Shanono, Tsanyawa, Rimin Gado and Dawakin Kudu in Kano State.

While in Jigawa, the disaster affected Kafin hausa; Malam madori, Hadejia, Guri, Auyo, Birniwa, Jahun, Miga, Kiyawa, Birnin Kudu, Kaugama, Babura, Gwaram, Dutse and Kirikasamma LGAs.

Abdullahi said the flood destroyed many houses, infrastructure, farmlands, livestock, properties and displaced hundreds of households.

“I urge authorities and relevant stakeholders to shift from a more reactive to proactive role and map out clearer emergency preparedness plan,” he said.

He urged the state governments to embark on aggressive awareness campaign for possible response activities especially in high risk areas to mitigate further disaster.