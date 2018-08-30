Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Flood: NEMA raises alarm, urges evacuation of people from river banks

Flood Alert NEMA raises alarm, urges evacuation of people from river banks

Mr Bitrus Samuel, Head, NEMA Operations in Abuja and Kogi who raised the alarm on Thursday in Lokoja, said that the flood might come anytime from now, urging those living on river banks to evacuate.

  • Published:
11 die, 86, 710 hectares of farmland destroyed by flood in Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara -- NEMA play Flood: NEMA raises alarm, urges evacuation of people from river banks (Iiste)

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says the water level in River Niger is almost at 9- centimeter which will ultimately lead to flooding in Lokoja and other eight local government areas in Kogi.

Mr Bitrus Samuel, Head, NEMA Operations in Abuja and Kogi who raised the alarm on Thursday in Lokoja, said that the flood might come anytime from now, urging those living on river banks to evacuate.

Samuel said that the impending flood was due to intensity and duration of high rainfalls currently being witnessed in different parts of the country.

He, however, said that the agency and other stakeholders were yet to determine the exact time and day the flood would hit Lokoja which he described as a receptacle of floods from other rivers.

“Flood usually comes in the night when people are fast asleep ,” Samuel said, asking people living on flood plains to leave.

According to him, the ground has become saturated that its percolation and absorption levels have reduced considerably.

Aside Rivers Niger and Benue, he said that other rivers across the country had started overflowing their banks due to distortion in pattern of rainfall and charged Nigerians to prepare for more floods this year.

Samuel later met with other stakeholders to discuss their level of preparedness for the impending flood, evacuation plans and rescue strategies being put in place by them and the state government.

He charged them to immediately commence education and enlightenment of residents on the impending flood which he said had greatest damage potential of all disasters.

The NEMA official advised the state government and other stakeholders to immediately identify high grounds, establish camps and pre -position drugs, foods and non-food items in readiness for the flood.

Samuel also called on them to discourage violation of town planning laws, check dumping of refuse in rivers and poor drainage system and control location of settlements along river banks to mitigate effects of flooding.

At the meeting, the state Deputy Governor, Mr Simon Achuba, said that the government had responded promptly and adequately to disasters, adding  that the impending flood would not be an exception.

Achuba, who was represented by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Mr Idris Omade, directed immediate activation of their emergency management committees, asking them to organize similar stakeholders meetings.

The Executive Secretary of the Kogi State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) , Mr Alhassan Ayegba, said that the organisation was fully at alert and that it was expanding its frontier of response to emergency.

Ayegba also stated that officials of the agency and other relevant ministries, departments, and other stakeholders had been deployed to communities that could likely be affected to educate and sensitive residents to the impending floods.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that stakeholders from fire service, Nigeria Medical Association, Red Cross, security agencies, paramilitary agencies , religious groups , relevant ministries and agencies attended the one-day meeting.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Theresa May UK PM says Nigeria houses highest number of poor people in...bullet
2 Akpabio I joined APC to help Buhari fight corruption and poverty - Senatorbullet
3 Lifeless President The world has rejected you – APC chieftain tells...bullet

Related Articles

In Kaduna Flood ravages 3 Local Government Areas
Benjamin Wayo Reps to probe NEMA over N17bn allocation
Pulse Opinion Nigerians know only one side of Buhari, and it's not human enough
In Abuja NEMA distributes relief materials to over 100 flood victims
Pulse Opinion Buhari's government does not have a human face
In Enugu State NEMA hands over relief materials to flood victims
Flooding NEMA urges Imo Government to demolish houses on waterways
Binta Garba Senator advises ministers against diversion of projects fund
Pulse Opinion A defence of Buhari's reaction to Fulani herdsmen crisis
In Kaduna NEMA begins distribution of relief materials to flood victims

Local

Ramadan: Pray for Ambode to do more, aide urges residents
Ambode Gov. says water transportation to ease growing transport needs in Lagos
Daura has been completely demoralised - report
Daura Ex-DSS boss has been completely demoralised - report
Soyinka blasts Buhari over statement on rule of law
Soyinka Nobel Laureate blasts Buhari over statement on rule of law
Let June 12 inspire promotion of democratic principles
Atiku I won’t leave PDP again if...... – Former Vice President