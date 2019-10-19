Lagos State government has cautioned residents of Ikoyi and Victoria Island that the flood affecting their neighbourhood may last throughout the weekend.

The state Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tunji Bello, said the flood may not recede anytime soon because of the rise of seawater level. This according to him has led to the inability of the lagoon to discharge water into the ocean.

Bello further explained that the rise of seawater level has caused backflow into the drainage channels of areas like Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Dolphin and Oworoshoki.

He added that lowline areas like Isheri North and Magodo, up to Owode Onirin are also affected because the management of Ogun-Osun River Basin has been releasing its water into the river because it can no longer hold the Oyan dam, TheCable reports .

The commissioner, however said that Lagos State Government is already in talks with the management of the Ogun-Osun River Basin authority to release their water gradually.

He also assured residents of affected areas that government is making effort to remove blockades and constrictions to allow easy passage for the resultant flooding.