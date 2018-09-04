Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Flood kills soldier, 9 others in Kebbi

Flooding Disaster Flood kills soldier, 9 others in Kebbi

A statement by Abubakar Dakingari, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Atiku Bagudu issued in Birnin Kebbi, said the flood occurred in two local government areas on Thursday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Flood kills soldier, 9 others in Kebbi/Illustrative photo (leadership)

Kebbi Government on Tuesday confirmed the death of a soldier and nine others in two separate flood disasters across the state.

A statement by Abubakar Dakingari, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Atiku Bagudu issued in Birnin Kebbi, said the flood occurred in two local government areas on Thursday.

He listed the communities affected as Kanya village in Danko Wasagu Local Government and Mahuta in Fakai Local Government.

“A soldier and nine other people were killed by heavy flood as a result of incessant rainfall in the state; the soldier was said to have died while trying to rescue a woman from the flood.’’

Dakingari said although the body of the woman was recovered, that of the soldier had been washed away, but effort was on to recover the corpse.

He added that the remains of five victims were recovered at Kanya and three in Mahuta.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Bagudu had earlier visited the communities to commiserate with the victims.

At Kanya, the village Head, Alhaji Isah Dan Hassan, told the governor that many houses, livestock and farmlands were destroyed by the flood.

He urged government to construct emergency bridge and provide canoes for the immediate evacuation of residents to safer areas.

During the visit, Bagudu also made a stop over at Waje bridge, where a young man was reported to have jumped to his death.

At Fakai, Chairman of the local government, Musa Jarma, said 48 houses and a bridge linking the town to other parts of the state were destroyed.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Buhari President not happy with Nigerian media's coverage of herdsmen,...bullet
2 Saraki PDP might dump Senate President, Atiku, here's whybullet
3 Boko Haram Bodies of 17 soldiers reportedly killed by terrorists...bullet

Related Articles

In Katsina 10 more corpses recovered from Jibia flood, says Emir
David Oyedepo Winners’ Chapel declares 7 day fast to rescue terrorised soul of Nigeria
In Kano Flood kills 1 person, destroys 40 houses
In Yola 3 feared killed, hundreds displaced
Nigerian News Roundup An 'assassination' attempt, a rebranded national carrier, 2019 games and other stories of the week
In Katsina 52 dead in flood, 20 missing, 5000 displaced - SEMA
In Yobe UN allocates $2m to support cholera outbreak response
Buhari How senators almost blew themselves over president
Pulse Exclusive People around Buhari are making him look bad - Ortom
Pulse Opinion Buhari’s “cattle rearer” joke to Governor Ortom was very insensitive

Local

Police raid chief Edwin Clark's Abuja home
Edwin Clark Police raid prominent South-South leader’s Abuja home
No resurgence of insurgency in North-East – Buratai
Boko Haram No resurgence of insurgency in North-East – Buratai
Hameed Ibrahim
Revenue Generation Customs generates N140.4bn in August – Official
A cache of ammunitions recovered form armed robbers (Illustration).
In Enugu Police recover 165 arms, arrest 1,874 persons in 6 months