Flood kills girl, 9 in Ogbaru, Anambra state

Flood kills girl, 9 in Ogbaru, Anambra state

play Flood kills girl, 9 in Ogbaru, Anambra/Illustrative photo

The flood disaster ravaging parts of Anambra has claimed the life of a nine-year-old girl, Benedict Uzo in Amiyi, Ogbaru council area of the state.

Mr Arinze Awogu, Chairman of Ogbaru Local Government Area told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday that they drowned while fetching water with a bucket.

He said Benedict’s 11-year-old elder sister who tried to rescue her almost lost her life too but was quickly rescued by neighbours.

The flood situation in Ogbaru Local Government Area of Anambra State has continued to take a turn for the worst and Ogbaru has lost two persons since it started.

“The latest casualty is a nine-year-old Miss Uzo Benedict Onyebuchukwu, a primary 3 pupil of Light International School, Okoti.

“The father of the victim, Mr. Izuchukwu Uzo told me that his daughter was swept away by the flood as she attempted to fetch water with her bucket.”

He said that the council would set up an emergency boss called for a proactive response team to effectively handle emergencies.

The chairman urged people in flood prone areas to vacate their homes and move to safer areas or  the Internally Displaced Persons camps.

“We need better equipped hospital to enable us manage this emergency.

“It is a sad moment for us, we assure the family of our solidarity and support in this time of grief; I promise to inform His Excellency, Governor Willie Obiano about the loss.”

