Flood kills 3 year old boy, 9 others in Anambra

news

Mr Arinze Awogu, Transition Committee Chairman, Ogbaru Local Council in Anambra says 10 persons were killed and 15 houses destroyed by the flood that occurred at Ogbaru in Anambra.



Awogu disclosed this, while counting the council loses, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on Monday.



The chairman, who said the flood had receded, added that the last death was a three-year-old child, Gentle Udom, who drowned in Umungase village in Ogwu-Aniocha community.

Awogu said that the incident, which occurred on Oct. 26, brought the total number of lives claimed by the flood to 10.



He said the body of the child was seen floating in their compound when his mother returned home.



He said the child was playing with his peers when the incident occurred.



Awogu, who had the names and date of the other deaths, also said about 15 buildings collapsed when the flood submerged the entire 16 communities in the council area.



He said the cost of the property lost, including farm produce, were yet to be determined.



He however said the flood had receded considerably and the coast was now clear for those displaced to return home.



The chairman dismissed the rumours of robbery at the Internally Displaced Persons camps, saying adequate security was put in place for the IDPs.