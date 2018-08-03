Pulse.ng logo
Flood kills 1 person, destroys 40 houses in Kano state

Flood kills 3, destroys cash crops in Kano State play

Flood kills 3, destroys cash crops in Kano State

(Guardian)

A heavy rainfall on Thursday claimed the life of one person and destroyed over 40 houses in Dambatta local government area of Kano state.

The down pour which started around 4:00 p.m and lasted for four hours, also destroyed  properties worth millions of Naira.

The local government Councillor (Danbatta East), Abdullahi Sani Dambatta, confirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Friday.

He said the one person that lost his life died as a result of building collapse at Unguwar Makafi.

He said areas affected by the disaster include Bakin Kasuwa and Abattoir area in the town.

He said the local government Council chairman, Alhaji Idris Haruna Zago had visited the affected areas with a view to assessing the damage caused by the flood.

“Many of the residents have been rendered homeless as a results of the flooding,” the Councillor.

He called on the local government Council and the state government to come to the aid of the victims.

When contacted, the Executive Secretary of the state Emergency Relief and Rehabilitation Agency (SERERA), Alhaji Ali Bashir confirmed the incident saying the agency would dispatch its staff to the local government to assess the situation.

“I have just been informed about the incident and we have concluded arrangement to send our people to assess the situation with a view to bringing a comprehensive report to the state government.

