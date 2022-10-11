RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Flood: ex- Gov Obiano condoles with Anambra Government, victims over boat mishap

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ex Gov Willie Obiano, of Anambra has commiserated with Gov. Chukwuma Soludo and people of the state over the both mishap in Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state.

Obiano conveyed his message in a statement made available to newsmen by Mr Tony Nezianya, his publicity Secretary on Monday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ill-fated boat was ferrying flood victims from Umunankwo Community of Ogbaru LGA to upland area when it capsized leaving an unconfirmed persons dead.

Obiano said the incident was a sad addition to the destructive flooding which had displaced people from their homelands, washing away houses and farmlands.

He called on governments at all levels to take steps to tackle the emergency head-on.

The former Governor expressed deep sympathy with the Government and families of the victims of the accident.

According to him, I share the grief of victims of the emergency, who should endeavour to follow government’s wise counsel to evacuate to safety until the floodwaters recede.

‘’The flooding has also wrecked havoc in Anambra East and West, Ayamelum as well as Ogbaru areas of the state.

‘’I have been informed that many have died as a result of displacements by the raging floodwaters, as well as farmlands that have been washed away.

‘’I call on the Federal Government to offer leadership at this point to mitigate the disaster by ensuring the speedy release of ecological funds in supporting the state in tackling the emergency,” he said.

Obiano, an indigene of Aguleri in Anambra East Local Government Area, one of the badly affected area, said the issue of climate change should be taken seriously as it was contributing to the yearly disaster. .

He said diligent intervention by relevant stakeholders would reduce the burden posed by the disaster adding that deliberate efforts must begin towards finding a permanent solution to flooding.

He advised the release of water from Cameroonian dams should be better managed.

‘’May we remember in our prayers all those that have so far died as a result of the flooding ravaging our state over the past weeks,” he said.

