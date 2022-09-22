Flood displaces over 361, 000 persons in Nasarawa State – NASEMA

He said that there is high probability that more than one million people could be displaced by flood in the state before the end of rainy season.

He said the agency had despatched search and rescue team and its officials to the affected areas and communities for immediate assessment.

Allumaga said that Nasarawa was among the states that the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) predicted to experience serious flooding in 2022, particularly in the month of September and October.

“Towards that effect, NASEMA with the authority of the governor started sensitising the people living at the flood-prone areas like Nasarawa, Toto, Doma, Awe, Lafia, Obi, Karu and Akwanga.

“Five speed boats and live jackets were given to five LGAs along the coast of River Benue, unfortunately, flood has started ravaging in Lafia, Obi, Nasarawa, Toto, Awe, Doma and Karu with one death recorded,” he said.

According to Allumaga, the efforts are been made to assist the displaced persons with some relief materials to cushion hardship they are currently facing as a result of the flood.

“We are making purchase of food items and non food items such as grains, rice, beans, oils, mattresses, mats, blankets, toiletries, buckets, cups, food children clothes, mosquito nets among others for onward distribution to the affected persons,” Allumaga said.