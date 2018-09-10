Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Flood displaces over 200 households in Plateau

Flooding Disaster Flood displaces over 200 households in Plateau

Mr Al’Amin Yakubu, Head, Emergency Response Team of the community disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
NEMA begins distribution of relief materials to Kaduna flood victims play Flood displaces over 200 households in Plateau/Illustrative photo (premiumtimesng)

About 200 households have been displaced by flood in Rikkos community of Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau, following heavy downpour on Sunday afternoon.

Mr Al’Amin Yakubu, Head, Emergency Response Team of the community disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Jos.

Yakubu said though no life was lost, the flood had destroyed properties and washed away valuables.

“The flood didn’t claim lives, but because it was huge, it displaced over 200 households.

“These households have lost all their properties and are left with nothing,” he said.

He said that the displaced persons were currently staying with neighbours, as no camp had been put in place for them.

Yakubu described the condition of the displaced persons as pathetic, adding that access to food, shelter and clothing is already becoming serious challenge for them.

“As a community, we don’t have the capacity and resources to camp these people; we would have done that pending when government will intervene.

“But we have contacted the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), and both have promised to respond soon,” he said.

Efforts to reach Alhaji Alhassan Barde, SEMA Executive Director, proved abortive, but a senior staff of the agency who prefers anonymity confirmed the incident to NAN.

He said that the agency had already sent its personnel to the affected community to assess the level of damage. 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Abuja Earth Tremors Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake?bullet
2 Fowler Over 6000 Nigerian billionaires evade tax - FIRS bossbullet
3 Dalung Sports minister calls for state of emergency in Plateau,...bullet

Related Articles

Flooding Disaster Flood kills soldier, 9 others in Kebbi
In Niger Government spends N930m on new road
In Kaduna NEMA begins distribution of relief materials to flood victims
Yahaya Abubakar Politics not do or die affair – Etsu Nupe
In Niger Flood claims 14 lives — official
Niger Flood Government spends N674 on relief materials –official
Flood Alert NEMA raises alarm, urges evacuation of people from river banks
In Kaduna Flood ravages 3 Local Government Areas
Kano Flooding Flood hits 8 Local Government Areas in the state
2019 Elections 259 declare interests in 35 seats in Ekiti

Local

Meet Imo boys who camp at potholes to rob travelers at night
Road Gang Meet Imo boys who camp at potholes to rob travelers at night
Twitter goes wild over Twerker who looks like Senator Adeleke
Dirty Dancer Twitter goes wild over Twerker who looks like Senator Adeleke
Train crushes 52 cows to death in Kaduna
In Kaduna Train crushes 52 cows to death
Nigerian government raised tax revenue by 42%, here’s how much it generated in 6 months
Fowler FIRS to go after 6,772 billionaire tax defaulters