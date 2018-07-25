Pulse.ng logo
Flood displaces hundreds of Damaturu residents

In Yobe Flood displaces hundreds of Damaturu residents

  • Published:
Flood has displaced hundreds of residents of  Damaturu on Tuesday  following a down pour which lasted many hours.

The rains destroyed houses and shops in places such as  Nayi Nawa, Shago Tara, fulatari, Pompomari and Bulabulin.

Alhaji Musa Jidawa, Permanent Secretary, State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA),  who toured the affected areas described the flooding as “unprecedented” even  though it did not claim lives.

The agency, in collaboration with Damaturu local government council, is assessing the damage and ascertaining people involved to provide them with the needed assistance.

“”Damaturu has not seen anything close to this flood in the last 20 years, we have gone round for first-hand information to determine areas of immediate needs and intervention.” he said.

The permanent secretary said government would provide  victims with food and building materials for them to reconstruct their buildings.

Meanwhile, some of the victims said they had relocated to their relations’ homes  pending when they  are able to rebuild their houses.

The victims, who spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN),  said they were lucky that it rained in the morning and  destroyed only their property.

Abubakar Mustapha, a victim who spoke on behalf of others in Nayi Nawa, pleaded with the state government to expedite action and provide them some succour in view of their predicament.

He also  called on  the government to construct more drains to  channel  excessive  water in the event of rainfall  in the area.

