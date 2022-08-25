Flood displaces hundreds in Adamawa community

What happened: According to reports that emerged on Thursday, August 25, 2022, the affected residents had to flee their homes as their houses were submerged by flood after hours of downpour on Wednesday, August 24.

An eyewitness, Alhaji Musa Shuwa, said hundreds of people are now seeking shelter in a primary school.

What the eye witness said: “The place for safety is the primary school in Shuwa, and it is now being partitioned for households and individuals to stay,” Shuwa said.

Expressing the worry that Gulak might itself experience flooding in the near future, Shuwa urged preventive measures from prominent people of the area, especially Governor Fintiri.

“Let the Governor use his office to save his people from this natural disaster,” he said.

What you should know: Barely two weeks ago, the bridge linking Shuwa with its environs collapsed, cutting off communities.

Many had at the time cried to Governor Fintiri, following which the governor mobilised a contractor to do some remedial work.

Last week's report: NO fewer than 10 persons have been reported killed while many others have been displaced by flood in some parts of Girei Local Government Area, Adamawa State.

The executive secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), Dr Suleiman Muhammad, confirmed the incident to our correspondent in a telephone interview on Saturday, August 20, in Yola.