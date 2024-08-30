ADVERTISEMENT
Flood displaces 3,633 people, damages houses in Kaduna, many still missing

News Agency Of Nigeria

The assessment team also reported that farmlands and livestock were also lost to the flooding.

NEMA Northwest Zonal Coordinator Imam Garki made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kaduna.

He said that the flooding that occurred on August 25 affected Fadan Tsoho, Zonzon, Zangon Kataf, Unguwan Wakili and Zonkwa communities.

“No fewer than 3,633 persons were displaced due to flooding and houses were damaged,” he said.

He said that the agency in collaboration with the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency assessment team discovered that the affected victims had taken refuge with relatives in neighbouring villages.

Garki also said that valuable household property was damaged, while some houses were submerged.

“The assessment team also reported that farmlands, livestock that include sheep and goats were also lost to the flooding with many of them still missing.

“We have seen the level of damage in the area, we would ensure that NEMA would not leave the victims in their state, we will do our best to assist them,” he promised.

News Agency Of Nigeria

