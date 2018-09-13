Flood displace 1,300 persons in Niger

news

No fewer than 1,300 persons have been displaced by flood in eight communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, Director General of the state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday.

He said the communities located around Zungeru Hydro Power Station were submerged following the release of water from Shiroro dam.

Inga said that farmlands and houses were also affected, adding that the displaced persons have been evacuated to Central Primary School Zungeru.

“This water is flowing from Shiroro hydroelectric power station as a result of the spillage ongoing into the villages.

“We have communicated to the management of Shiroro hydroelectric Power Station to reduce the level of their spilling to enable the people return to their homes,” he said.

He said that the agency was taking inventory of the affected persons to ensure that they were free from diseases.

The official added that the Agency would immediately provide the victims relief materials including food.