Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Flood displace 1,300 persons in Niger

In Niger Flood displace 1,300 persons in Shiroro LGA

Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, Director General of the state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday.

  • Published:
play

No fewer than 1,300 persons have been displaced by flood in eight communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State.

Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, Director General of the state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Wednesday.

He said the communities located around Zungeru Hydro Power Station were submerged following the release of water from Shiroro dam.

Inga said that farmlands and houses were also affected, adding that the displaced persons have been evacuated to Central Primary School Zungeru.

This water is flowing from Shiroro hydroelectric power station as a result of the spillage ongoing into the villages.

“We have communicated to the management of Shiroro hydroelectric Power Station to reduce the level of their spilling to enable the people return to their homes,” he said.

He said that the agency was taking inventory of the affected persons to ensure that they were free from diseases.

The official added that the Agency would immediately provide the victims relief materials including food.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Kemi Adeosun Presidency speaks on Finance Minister’s NYSC certificate...bullet
2 Osinbajo Buhari can’t kill those who voted for him in 2015, says VPbullet
3 Tanker Explosion How 35 persons were burnt to death in Nasarawabullet

Related Articles

In Kano Flood ravages 400 houses in Kudu
Flooding Disaster Flood displaces over 200 households in Plateau
Alert! These 12 states may experience flooding in September
2019 Elections 259 declare interests in 35 seats in Ekiti
In Niger Government spends N930m on new road
In Niger Flood claims 14 lives — official
Flood Alert NEMA raises alarm, urges evacuation of people from river banks
Niger Flood Government spends N674 on relief materials –official
Kano Flooding Flood hits 8 Local Government Areas in the state
Flooding Disaster Flood kills soldier, 9 others in Kebbi

Local

Unclaimed PVCs INEC establishes call-centre to reach owners
Fayose Gov's letter to EFCC is a diversionary tactic to escape from the country - APC
Senator Ita Enang
Ita Enang Presidency reassures workers on new minimum wage
From left: National Security Adviser, Maj.-Gen. Babagana Monguno; Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari; Secretary to the Government of Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; and President Muhammadu Buhari, during Federal Executive Council Meeting at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday (12/9/18).
In Abuja FEC to set up Inter-Ministerial Committee to investigate earth tremor