Flood destroys 175 houses, over 3,000 rendered homeless

Flood destroys 175 houses, over 3,000 rendered homeless - SEMA

  
Flood destroys 175 houses, over 3,000 rendered homeless - SEMA (Illustrative)

Massive flooding has destroyed more than 175 houses, rendered at least 3,000 people homeless in Cross River, according to Mr John Inaku, Director-General of State Emergency Management Agency(SEMA).

Inaku gave the update on flood situation in the state on Thursday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Calabar.

Inaku, who said that the flood had seriously affected the victims, also told NAN that most of them had since relocated to upper lands for safety.

He, however, said that no life had been lost in the menace,but disclosed that the flood started in the state in July.

According to him, most of the victims are living along the water channels while others in swampy areas.

He said that the agency had embarked on aggressive campaign, to sensitise residents in the state on the need to stop dumping refuse on drainage and building along water channels.

He explained that the flood had affected residents in Boki, Ogoja, Yala, Calabar Municipality, Calabar South and other local government areas in the state.

“Cross River has always been affected by flood during the raining season. Currently, we have over 175 houses destroyed and as a result, over 3,000 persons have been displaced.

“This menace has greatly affected farming activities, especially in Boki, Yala and a few others areas.

“We are looking at NEMA and other corporate organisations to come in and assist the victims,’’ he said.

He listed the flooded areas in Calabar to include, Muritala Mohammed Highway, Ebito, Murray, Target and Nelson Mandela, Atu, Yellow Duke, Parliamentary, Efiote roundabout and Mayne Avenue streets.

He appealed to the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to assist the state with relief materials for the victims.

