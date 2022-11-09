RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Flood: Delta records 21 deaths, 22 newborns in IDP camps

The Delta government has disclosed that a total of 21 Iives were lost as a result of the flooding that hit parts of the state in the past two months.

He said the loss of lives and property recorded by the state would have been more catastrophic if not for the proactive steps taken by the state government.

“Today, we are here to give you an update on the flood situation in Delta, most especially now that the water is receding.

“It is quite unfortunate if you consider the experiences of our people who were affected by the flood.

“However, now that the waters are drying up, we are now faced with the challenge of returning our displaced people to their homes,” Ukah said.

The SSG said the state government through its committee on flood management had been able to manage the flood victims in the state.

He disclosed that the 2022 flood was far more devastating than what was experienced in 2012.

According to him, the state government has a record of 21,000 persons in eight Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps set up by the state.

“Another 17, 000 persons in four IDPs camps was set up by Delta State Oil Producing Area Development Commission (DESOPADEC).

“We thank God we didn’t have many deaths in our camps, 10 persons died in the flood at Patani while they were trying to travel to Bayelsa.

“Another six died in Bomadi, four in Isoko and one person died in Ugbolu while chasing Antelope in flood waters.

“Also, let me inform our people that we recorded the delivery of 22 newborns across the various IDPs camps in the state.

On funding for the camps, Ukah disclosed that the state government ran the camps very strategically and did not receive any money from elsewhere.

He, however, added that the state government received relief materials from the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) for distribution to the impacted persons at the various IDPs camps in the state.

On the amount so far spent by the state government, Ukah said the committee had made several requests, adding that the amount would be summed up at the end of the camping and the report made available to the media..

