ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Flood claims 5 lives in Adamawa - ADSEMA

News Agency Of Nigeria

Executive secretary of the agency urged residents of flood prone communities to relocate to safer places.

Flood claims 5 lives in Adamawa - ADSEMA.
Flood claims 5 lives in Adamawa - ADSEMA.

Recommended articles

The Executive Secretary of ADSEMA, Dr Suleiman Muhammad, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yola on Thursday. Muhammad said that several homes and business premises had also been affected by the flood in Fufore, Yola South and Mubi South Local Government Areas.

The executive secretary therefore advised residents of riverine communities in the state to be more vigilant following the recent closure of Lagdo dam in Cameroon. He said that the agency recently held a stakeholders meeting where it urged residents of flood prone communities to relocate to safer places.

Muhammad said that sensitisation campaigns concerning the flood were still ongoing across the 21 local government areas of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

”Residents of flood prone areas are advised to adhere to the instructions given by experts. They have to be very vigilant.

”More rain will fall, we cannot say that it is over yet. People must be safety conscious,” he said.

The ADSEMA boss expressed the commitment of the agency to effectively perform its role of managing emergency situations in the state.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Appear before the Committee on Sept. 7 or face arrest - Reps threaten AGF

Appear before the Committee on Sept. 7 or face arrest - Reps threaten AGF

Flood claims 5 lives in Adamawa - ADSEMA

Flood claims 5 lives in Adamawa - ADSEMA

Councillors suspend Ogun LG boss who accused Abiodun of funds diversion

Councillors suspend Ogun LG boss who accused Abiodun of funds diversion

Nasarawa Govt orders evacuation from riverine communities due to flood

Nasarawa Govt orders evacuation from riverine communities due to flood

Peter Obi’s campaign coordinator in Bayelsa leaves LP to PDP

Peter Obi’s campaign coordinator in Bayelsa leaves LP to PDP

Police Officers Wives donates foodstuffs to less privileged in Anambra

Police Officers Wives donates foodstuffs to less privileged in Anambra

EFCC returns $26,000 to Christine Brown, a victim of internet fraud

EFCC returns $26,000 to Christine Brown, a victim of internet fraud

Izombe clan appreciates Tinubu, Uzodinma for Uchegbu’s appointment into NDDC

Izombe clan appreciates Tinubu, Uzodinma for Uchegbu’s appointment into NDDC

Imo begins first phase of FG palliatives, shares 65,000 bags of rice

Imo begins first phase of FG palliatives, shares 65,000 bags of rice

Pulse Sports

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Yetunde Barnabas: Nollywood actress jumps for joy over multi-million-naira gift by Super Eagles star on her birthday

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Arsenal vs Man Utd: 5 things Arteta must do for the Gunners to beat the Red Devils

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

Asisat Oshoala: Super Falcons star shows off style with Barcelona in Mexico

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

From earning over N80million weekly to earning less than N22m - Ighalo’s new Saudi wages REVEALED!

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Lautaro Martinez is not on same level as Osimhen — Ex-Inter defender

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

Wilfred Ndidi teases Bayern Munich and Nottingham Forest with stellar cameo for Leicester

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Barrister Hannatu Musawa.

You can't take ministerial appointment while serving, NYSC tells Musawa

Pastor Prosper Igboke. [Punch]

Anambra pastor jumps from 2-storey building after lover jilted him, dies

Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. [Twitter:@Kyusufabba]

Kano Govt takes FG to court over harassment of state anti-corruption agency

Peter Obi and Rufai Oseni of Arise TV. [IgbereTV]

Peter Obi denies sponsoring burial of Rufai Oseni's father