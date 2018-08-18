Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Flood: 3 feared killed, hundreds displaced in Yola

In Yola 3 feared killed, hundreds displaced

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a heavy rainfall was recorded in some areas of the state last Thursday night.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Lagos Flood (Illustrative) play

Lagos Flood (Illustrative)

(TodayNG)

No fewer than three people have been killed and hundreds of people displaced following a monsoon rainfall in Adamawa.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a heavy rainfall was recorded in some areas of the state last Thursday night.

NAN gathered that the affected areas included Yolde-Pate, Jambutu and Loko in Yola South, Yola North and Song Local Government Areas of the state, respectively.

Reacting to the development, Dr Muhammad Suleiman, the Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA), however said that only one person lost his live in the flood.

“One person lost his life, while over one hundred people mostly women and children displaced in the recent flood at Yolde-Pate in Yola South Local Government Area.

“Many people are also affected by the flood in Loko village and Jambutu area in Song and Yola North Local Government Areas of the state,” Suleiman said.

He said that Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), especially from Yolde-Pate, were camped at the primary school in the area.

The scribe said that the agency has provided relief materials to the victims and appealed to humanitarian actors in the country to come to the aid of the victims.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Incest 53-year-old man blames his 13-year-old daughter's beauty for...bullet
2 Summit Of The Alternatives How Kenyan lawyer caused an 'earthquake' in...bullet
3 Okonjo-Iweala Ex minister says Jonathan’s weakness on corruption...bullet

Related Articles

Cholera Outbreak 42 new cases reported in Adamawa
Pulse 36 Meet Fu'ad Lawal, the man who visited all 36 states in 80 days
Floods Brace up Naija, the weatherman says we'll soon be swimming again
#Pulse36 Day 31 The road to Maiduguri
Bring Back Our Girls 'IDPs now dying of starvation,' group says
Boko Haram 'I miss my terrorist husband,' Girl rescued from sect says
In Adamawa Govt warns against diversion of relief materials for IDPs
In Adamawa Flood kills 6-year-old boy, submerges 116 Communities

Local

Drunk man beats his mum to coma for no reason.
Eid-El-Kabir NSCDC deploys 1,500 personnel in Ondo state
Rivers By-Election: Armed thugs reportedly storm polling units
Rivers By=Election PDP, APC trade blames as armed thugs reportedly storm polling units
Nobel Peace Prize laureate Kofi Annan has died at the age of 80
Dogara Kofi Annan’s death huge loss to Africa, humanity
Collapsed building at Jabi, FCT Abuja on Friday
In Abuja Building Collapse: NEMA calls off operation, confirms 1 dead, 6 injured