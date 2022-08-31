Flood: 15 bodies recovered in Maiduguri river – NEMA

Usman said the cases of drowned people in the flooded river that affected many communities along it banks in Maiduguri have been on the increase.

He urged parents and guardians to caution their wards and children against swimming in the river to avoid drowning.

Usman, who said that the incidents of flooding in north east have been alarming.

”NEMA as a disaster agency has been engaged in serious sensitization of the public on dangers of flooding and precautionary measures.

“We have been having meetings with various stakeholders on sensitization and providing relief materials to affected communities,” Usman said.