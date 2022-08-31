RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Flood: 15 bodies recovered in Maiduguri river – NEMA

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than 15 bodies have been recovered from flooded River Ngadabul in Maiduguri.

Usman said the cases of drowned people in the flooded river that affected many communities along it banks in Maiduguri have been on the increase.

He urged parents and guardians to caution their wards and children against swimming in the river to avoid drowning.

Usman, who said that the incidents of flooding in north east have been alarming.

”NEMA as a disaster agency has been engaged in serious sensitization of the public on dangers of flooding and precautionary measures.

“We have been having meetings with various stakeholders on sensitization and providing relief materials to affected communities,” Usman said.

Meanwhile, the Borno Command of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), had deployed its personnel along the river banks to chase away children trooping to the river to take a swim.

