Flight delays, cancellations inevitable, Airlines tell passengers

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Spokesman of AON, Prof. Obiora Okonkwo, on Friday, July 22, 2022.

Okonkwo explained that the acute scarcity of aviation fuel, otherwise known as Jet-A1, has thrown the aviation sector into a major crisis, Daily Trust reports.

He said, “For this reason, there will be major disruptions in scheduled flight operations including cancellations and unnecessary delays across all airports in the country.

“This is a foreseen but unintended consequence of the aviation fuel scarcity in the country.

“We, therefore, plead for the understanding of the travelling public to bear with our members as efforts are currently being made to address the development and restore normal flight operations.

“AON is committed to rendering seamless and uninterrupted air transport service across the country.”

Earlier on, a domestic operator, Ibom Air, had alerted its passengers of the development saying the, “growing unavailability of aviation fuel has greatly impacted on our operations, leading to flight delays. At this point, it might now result in some flight cancellations.”

“While this situation is unprecedented and disruptive to our value proposition, we assure you that it is as distressing to us as it is to you.

The statement released by Aniekan Essienette, GM Marketing and Communication of the airline also said the company will try as much as possible to operate full flight schedule.

“As Ibom Air, we will continue to do everything in our power to operate our flight schedule as close to 100% as possible while looking forward to normalcy being restored at the earliest.”

In a related development, Pulse reports that passengers of Dana Air besieged the airline’s counters at the Murtala Muhammed Airport private terminal two to demand refunds of fair following their inability to travel after ticket purchases.