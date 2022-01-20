RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fleeing Zamfara bandit kingpin didn't relocate to Kwara - Police

The Police Command in Kwara says no fleeing Zamfara bandits kingpin, Bello Turji, has relocated to an unidentified forest in the state.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ajayi Okasanmi, in Ilorin on Thursday.

Okasanmi said that the clarification became necessary to diffuse the tension already created in the minds of the public by the statement credited to a member of the House of Representatives alleging that the kingpin and his gang have relocated to an unidentified forest in Kwara.

He regretted that the lawmaker did not reveal the source or veracity of his assertion.

The spokesman said: “All the boundaries, both local and international within the state have been well and massively policed by both the police and the military.

“Vigilante and local hunters are working tirelessly with security agents to ensure our forests are well monitored and protected.”

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, has directed a 24-hour patrol of all entry and exit points to the state, while tactical units have been re-energised with provision of additional patrol vehicles and other needed tools and incentives to aid their performance.

He urged member of the public to go about their lawful businesses without fear of attacks of intimidation, assuring that Kwara is safe and secure.

He also advised members of the public to make information of strange movements and activities around them available to the security agencies at all times.

