The Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the Hospital, Dr Oluwole Ige, told newsmens in Ondo town on Sunday that the patient with symptoms of the novel coronavirus fled the hospital on Saturday while the result of his test was being expected.

“I can tell you that the patient has returned to the hospital. We are on top of the situation. He is still a suspected case.

“We are waiting for the result of the test conducted for him and two others.

“His disappearance led to unnecessary panic in the town as the people now live in fear,’’ Ige said.

The patient, it was learnt, was admitted at the Accident and Emergency unit of the facility.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that cases of the virus in Ondo state has risen from three to seven within two days as confirmed by Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu.

Akeredolu on his Twitter handle, @RotimiAkeredolu, said one of the cases is a policeman who visited Ondo state from Lagos last week.

He said that three more suspected cases were recorded on Sunday morning, one of who was among the four suspects standing trial for the murder of the late Mrs Olufunke Olakunri, daughter of Afenifere leader, Reuben Fasoranti.