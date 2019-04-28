The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that the Oba’s return was facilitated by the state government which intervened in his plight to enable him to reclaim the throne.

Special Assistant to the state Deputy Governor, Mr Odunayo Ogunmola, said in a statement in Ado Ekiti on Sunday that his principal, Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, mediated in the six-month-old crisis on behalf of Gov. Kayode Fayemi.

He said government had fully resolved the crisis rocking Ilogbo Ekiti, in Ido/Osi Local Government, where the indigenes were locked in dispute with their monarch.

He said the deputy governor called on the stakeholders in the town to allow peace to reign and bury the hatchet.

According to him, Egbeyemi made the appeal shortly after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to end the crisis, at the Conference Hall of the Office of the Deputy Governor in Ado Ekiti.

He said the resolution of the conflict followed the signing of the MoU by parties to the crisis and critical stakeholders in the town.

“The monarch had been prevented from entering the town and occupying the palace for the past six months

“With the signing of the peace accord, the Deputy Governor said Oba Ajayi is now free to come back to the throne and resume his royal duties after six months in exile expressing confidence that the resolution of the crisis will usher in new era of development

“Egbeyemi, who noted that it was not easy for the traditional ruler to leave his throne for six months, urged all parties to fulfill the terms of the peace accord and work together to lift their community to greater heights”, the statement said.

It added that Gov. Fayemi was interested in peace and development of all communities in Ekiti State and would not want to be distracted via one crisis or the other in his desire to better the lots of the people.

Quoting the deputy governor, the statement said “Our government is a government of peace; we don’t want crisis or breakdown of law and order in any part of the state. Kabiyesi, you can now go back to your domain anytime you wish.

“Let us all agree that the crisis is over because we have all signed the MoU and that you will all allow peace to reign and everybody will go about his business.”

Meanwhile, Oba Ajayi has commended the state government for the intervention and successful resolution of the crisis.

The monarch who hailed the Deputy Governor for bringing his wealth of experience to bear in reconciling the various interest groups in Ilogbo, expressed joy that peace had finally returned.

NAN reports that apart from Oba Ajayi, other signatories to the peace deal included the Alayetoro of Ayetoro Ekiti representing Ido/Osi LG traditional rulers, Oba Olufisan Ajayi.

It included the Coordinating Director, Ido/Osi Local Government, Mr Akinola Adebayo; a prominent Ilogbo indigene and former Ekiti State House of Assembly Deputy Speaker, Chief Adetunji Orisalade.

Others were chieftain of Egbe Ilosiwaju Ilogbo, Chief Gabriel Fasuyi, and officials of the Ministry of Justice and Bureau of Chieftaincy Affairs.

NAN recalls that Oba Ajayi was evicted from the palace and chased away from the town on Oct. 21, 2018 during a violent protest which claimed one life and property worth million of Naira.

ALSO READ: 6-yr-old boy found dead in freezer, police arrest woman

The monarch was accused by his subjects of alleged highhandedness, autocratic tendencies and withholding of monthly allowances of his chiefs.

He was also accused of failure to control his children whom they alleged were involved in cultism and bringing suspected cultists to their town to unleash terror.