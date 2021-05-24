National flags flying at half-mast in public buildings, facilities to honour Attahiru, other military chiefs

Other top officials who perished in the crash include Brig.Gen. M. Abdulkadir, Brig.-Gen. S. Olayinka and Brig. -Gen. A. Kuliya.

Chief of Army Staff Attahiru was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January.

Following the incident, the Federal Government ha directed public buildings and facilities to fly the National Flag at half-mast in their honour with effect from Monday.

A correspondent of NAN, who visited the Federal Secretariat, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance among others in Abuja, observed that National Flags were lowered half-mast in accordance to the directive.

Banks were also seen flying their flags half-mast to observe the Federal Government’ directive to honour the military heroes.

NAN also reports that some offices have also cancelled scheduled meetings and appointments in honour of the late military heroes.

The fag will fly half-mast from Monday to Wednesday, according to a statement in Abuja by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha said that President Muhammadu Buhari gave the directive.