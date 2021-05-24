RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

National flags flying at half-mast in public buildings, facilities to honour Attahiru, other military chiefs

National Flags were flown at half-mast in public buildings and facilities in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and other military officers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports reports that Gen. Attahiru and other top military officers were killed on Friday evening when their plane crashed in bad weather near Kaduna International Airport.

Other top officials who perished in the crash include Brig.Gen. M. Abdulkadir, Brig.-Gen. S. Olayinka and Brig. -Gen. A. Kuliya.

Chief of Army Staff Attahiru was appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari in January.

Following the incident, the Federal Government ha directed public buildings and facilities to fly the National Flag at half-mast in their honour with effect from Monday.

A correspondent of NAN, who visited the Federal Secretariat, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Finance among others in Abuja, observed that National Flags were lowered half-mast in accordance to the directive.

Banks were also seen flying their flags half-mast to observe the Federal Government’ directive to honour the military heroes.

NAN also reports that some offices have also cancelled scheduled meetings and appointments in honour of the late military heroes.

NAN reports that the federal government directed public buildings and facilities to fly the National Flag half-mast in honour of the late general and other military officers.

The fag will fly half-mast from Monday to Wednesday, according to a statement in Abuja by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha.

Mustapha said that President Muhammadu Buhari gave the directive.

Buhari similarly approved May 24 a work-free day for members of the Armed Forces.

