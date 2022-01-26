Fix refineries before removing subsidy – NLC tells FG

The NLC said that labour would continue to resist subsidy removal until proper mechanisms were put in place to reduce the direct impact on common Nigerians.

“If subsidy is going to be removed, then the federal government should put our four refineries in use.

According to Wabba, of all Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) nations, only Nigeria was refining its crude outside the country.

He said that the prices would be affordable for ordinary people, if the product is refined locally.

Wabba commended the federal government for suspending the pump price increase to give room for more negotiations.

He also commended NLC Plateau Council for mobilising massively for the protest, which was supposed to take place on Thursday against pump price increase.