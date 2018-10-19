Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Fish out killers of Ekiti APC chieftain, Fayemi tells Police

Fish out killers of Ekiti APC chieftain, Fayemi tells Police

Fayemi vowed to get to the root of the matter, stressing that anyone found to be connected in one way or the other with the killing would be dealt with decisively.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play Fish out killers of Ekiti APC chieftain, Fayemi tells Police

Join the "sabi" clique. Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.ng daily newsletter.

Gov. Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti on Thursday asked security agencies in the state to fish out killers of the Treasurer of the state chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Moses Adeoye, who was killed by gunmen at his Otun Ekiti residence on Tuesday night.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that late Adeoye, who was until recently chairman of the party in Moba Local Government, was allegedly trailed to his residence by the gunmen and shot dead in the presence of his family members.

The governor had upon hearing the sad news, after his return from a trip to Abuja, through his Chief Peress Secretary, Yinka Oyebode, directed all the security agencies in the state to ensure the killers are apprehended and made to face the wrath of the law.

Fayemi vowed to get to the root of the matter, stressing that anyone found to be connected in one way or the other with the killing would be dealt with decisively.

He said his administration would work with security agencies to put an end to the spate of assassination and violence in the state.

Meanwhile, the governor commiserated with the family of the deceased, assuring them of  justice in the matter.

NAN reports that Fayemi, who was out of the state on official duty when the incidence occurred, described the death of the APC chieftain as sad and devastating, pledging government’s support for the family.

The Governor’s condolence message was delivered to the family by a high power delegation comprising the Secretary to the State Government, Mr Biodun Oyebanji; Chief of Staff, Mr Biodun Omoleye; and Chief Alaba Abejide.

The delegation later visited the Palace of Oore of Otun, Oba Adedapo Oladele Popoola and the party secretariat, where they also delivered the governor’s condolence message.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Read how Boko Haram killed Red Cross staff Hauwa Limanbullet
2 Read how 2 notorious cult leaders were shot dead during Lagos gang warbullet
3 2 notorious thugs reported dead following a clash in Bariga and its...bullet

Related Articles

Muslim group condemns Fayemi's new appointments
Ekiti Governorship Tribunal: Non-service of documents stalls hearing
Governors not against review of minimum wage - NGF
EFCC releases photos of property allegedly acquired by Fayose
Fayemi cancels education tax, begins free education in Ekiti
Fayose still in our custody, says EFCC
Fayemi makes first set of appointments, names SSG, Chief of Staff and Chief Press Secretary
Fayemi says Ekiti in N170b debt, describes Fayose’s tenure as an error
Kayode Fayemi sworn-in as Governor of Ekiti state
Mixed reactions trail Fayose’s tenure in Ekiti

Local

Former Governor of Ekiti state, Ayo Fayose
Fayose disagrees with Fayemi, DMO over Ekiti debt profile
President Buhari
Buhari reiterates commitment to ending Boko Haram insurgency
Babatunde Raji  Fashola
We recovered 690 containers of electricity equipment abandoned at port, says Fashola
Osinbajo finally ends SARS
No plan to sell Ajaokuta Steel Complex, Osinbajo assures Gov. Bello
X
Advertisement