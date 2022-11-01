RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

First republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amaechi dies at 93

Bayo Wahab

According to the family, Amechi died peacefully in the early hours of today November 1, 2022.

Mabzulike Amechi died on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Premium Times)
Mabzulike Amechi died on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. (Premium Times)

Amaechi who was a member of the first republic leaders died at the age of 93 in the early hours of Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

His death was announced in a statement signed by Ezeana Tagbo, Chief Amaechi.

The statement reads: “With total deference to the will of the Almighty God, the Ume Amechi, Ezeana Ihinede families and the Umu Mmara kindred of Amihe Ukpor in the Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra State announce the peaceful transition of our illustrious son, father and grandfather, Chief Mbazulike Amechi (Dara Akunwafor), Nationalist and First Republic Minister of Aviation of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, who transitioned peacefully in the early hours of today November 1, 2022.

“We thank God for the fulfilled life that he lived, the lives that he touched and his service to God and Country. We respectfully ask that you keep us in your thoughts and prayers at this time.”

The ex-minister died about one year after he lost his wife, Chinelo Amaechi.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

