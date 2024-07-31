You may not know backlash of what you're about to start - First Lady to protesters

The first lady gave the advice in the State House on Wednesday during an interview with newsmen on the planned nationwide hunger protest by some youths.

“I appeal to the youths to be patient, we did not come to the state house to play, we are here to work because I know we will leave this place one day.

“The government has been working day and night to make sure that our country is put back on its feet.

“The respect we have now as Nigerians, in the international community is higher than what we had in the past.

“People now want to do business with Nigerians legitimately and that will create jobs. Therefore, our youths should try and engage themselves, be creative and do more,” she said

The First Lady said Lagos state was yet to recover from the impact of the #endsars protest, and it saddened the hearts.

“When people beat drums for protest, they may not know the backlash and what will happen after.