Some First Bank employees have reportedly been indicted in the robbery attack on the bank's Abuja branch.

Pulse had reported that a gang of armed robbers, who invaded a branch of First Bank in Abuja on Saturday, December 28, 2019, were trapped in the bank after a team of Nigeria army and police stormed the bank premises.

In the foiled robbery attack in Mpape area of Abuja, one of the robbery suspects was killed, as four others were arrested by the police.

According to Punch, the suspects who are now in police custody, were invited to rob the Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) located on the bank premises.

The ATMs were reported to have been stashed with huge amounts of money, to cater for customers’ cash needs during the ongoing festive period.

A police source, who is familiar with the matter, stated that the bank workers in custody were trying hard to absolve themselves of blame.

“It is too early to give details, but so far, the suspects are claiming that they were given information about how to rob the bank by some of the workers. We are still working to verify their claims,” the policeman was quoted as saying.

Although, FCT police commissioner, Bala Ciroma, had identified one of the robbers as an official of the bank.