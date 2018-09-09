Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

FIRS boss says over 6000 Nigerian billionaires evade tax

Fowler Over 6000 Nigerian billionaires evade tax - FIRS boss

Fowler said over 6772 defaulting billionaire taxpayer were identified by leveraging on banks data.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Nigerian government raised tax revenue by 42%, here’s how much it generated in 6 months play FIRS set to commence audit of taxpayers nationwide — Fowler (TheCable)

Over 6000 billionaires in Nigeria will be facing tax laws following their decision to evade tax dues, the Federal Inland Revenue Service boss, Babatunde Fowler has revealed.

Fowler made this known at a recent stakeholders’ meeting in Lagos - months after the tax holiday elapsed.

Fowler said over 6772 defaulting billionaire taxpayer were identified by leveraging on banks data.

ALSO READ: FIRS set to commence audit of taxpayers nationwide — Fowler

The FIRS boss noted that most of such defaulting taxpayers, who have between N1 and N5 billion in their accounts, have no Taxpayer Identification Number, TIN, or have TIN and have not filed any tax returns.

It was further said that FIRS, through all banks in the country, will do substitution on accounts for such identified taxpayers.

How we found defaulting billionaires in Nigeria

Here are 4 reasons Buhari cannot fire finance minister, kemi Adeosun now play

Kemi Adeosun

(TVC)
 

Speaking on how the FIRS compiled lists of tax defaulting billionaire, the FIRS Chairman said, "What we have done is what we call ‘’substitution‘’ which also is in our laws which empowers us to appoint the banks as collection agents for tax. So, we are putting them under notice that it is their civic responsibility to pay tax and to file returns on these accounts.

“We looked all businesses, partnerships, corporate accounts that have a minimum turnover of N1 billion per annum for the past three years. First of all, the law states clearly that before you open a corporate account, part of the opening documentation is the tax I.D. From the 23 banks, we have analysed so far, we have 31,395 records, out of which effectively minus duplications we had 18,602.

“We broke those into three categories: Those that have TIN tax I.D, those that don’t have no TIN and of course no TIN no pay and those that have TIN and have not even paid anything.

“So, on a minimum, every company or business included here over the last three years have had a banking turnover of N3 billion and above. Some of them have had banking turnover of over N5 billion and have not paid one kobo in taxes. Now the total number of TIN and no pay is 6772.

“So, if someone is good in mathematics and you take the minimum level of N3 billion multiply by 409 and they are operating within our society and economy and do not remit or make any tax payment," he said.

Fowler concluded by saying the FIRS will soon go after the bank accounts of defaulting taxpayers who are raking in billions in Nigeria and are not paying taxes.

"So, all these ones of TIN and no pay and no TIN and no pay, to the total of 6772 will have their accounts frozen or put under substitution pending when they come forward. First, they refused to come forward in 2016, they refused to come forward under VAT and are still operating here," Fowler said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Top 3

1 Abuja Earth Tremors Is Nigeria about to experience an earthquake?bullet
2 Alert! These 12 states may experience flooding in Septemberbullet
3 Dalung Sports minister calls for state of emergency in Plateau,...bullet

Related Articles

Antonio Guterres Stop $50bn illegally leaving Africa annually – UN chief tasks int’l community
Kemi Adeosun Minister blocks revenue leakages, improves tax revenue – Official
Osinbajo VP says FG will use Abacha's loot to support the poor
Buhari President signs MoU with Switzerland on return of illegally-acquired assets
Kemi Adeosun Nigeria, biggest loser of illicit financial flows in Africa – Minister
In Bayelsa Company denies allegation of tax evasion, heads to court
Independence Day 57 achievements of the Buhari-led administration
Pulse List 2017 10 biggest corruption stories of the year
Dangote Group Osun government seals quarry over N1.5bn tax
Falana '$20.2bn missing from NNPC since 1999', lawyer alleges

Local

Beneficiaries express gratitude as FG empowers 30,000 petty traders in Osun
Trader Moni No trader requires PVC or collateral to get N10K - Presidency
Buhari is healthier that 80% of Nigerians - Chris Ngige
Ngige 7 reasons Minister said Buhari's administration is the best in 19 years
National Hajj Commission of Nigeria
2018 Hajj NAHCON lauds President Buhari, Saudi Authorities
Abba Kyari says he will make business-as-usual unsustainable
Abba Kyari Presidency dismisses corruption allegations against Buhari's chief of staff