Mr Abdullahi Ismaila, Director, Communications and Liaison Department of the service, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ismaila said the appointment was part of ongoing-internal reforms to reposition the Service towards achieving its N8.5 trillion tax target.

He explained that the FIRS Board took the decision at its Emergency Meeting held on Friday during which it also approved the retirement of some directors.

He said the board approved the retirement of all directors who had served for eight years and above as directors in the Service, in line with Para 10.1(a)(iii) of Human Resources Policy and Programmes (HRPP)” of the FIRS statute.

According to him, the newly appointed Coordinating Directors are Dr Asheikh Maidugu who is now in charge of Executive Chairman’s Group, Mr Olufemi Oladeji Oluwaniyi, Tax Operations Group, Mr Innocent Chinyere Ohagwa, General Services Group and Mr Ezra Usman Zubairu, Enforcement Support Group.

Those appointed as Group Leads are Mrs Faosat Ogunniyi, Compliance Support Group and Ms. Chiaka Okoye, Digital Support Group.

Ismaila said the appointments took immediate effect and would subsist for six months.

He added that the Board and Management congratulated the new appointees and enjoined them and other workforce of the service to continue to work hard and support Management towards meeting and surpassing the revenue targets.

The director noted that the Board and Management also thanked the retired directors for their inestimable contributions to the FIRS and Nigeria while in Public Service, and wished them well in their future endeavours.