Firm partners bank on relocation of 2,000 traders

Okoro said over 2,000 Electrical Materials Dealers Association members were set for relocation to the new Electrical Market and Building City with N5 million mortgage funding from Polaris Bank.

He added that the new site was an industrial area with well serviced facilities and other public infrastructure.

This, he said, would help decongest the Rivers State city centre, enhance commerce and guarantee quality assurance.

He said 600 of the shops would be inaugurated immediately after the 2023 governorship election for the traders to settle down while the developer, Revelation Paints Ltd continues phased construction.

“In the first week of April, the place will be commissioned,” he said.

He said the excited members of the Materials Dealers Association had already named the new site “Promise Land” because of the immense benefits and N5 million mortgage offered by Polaris Bank.

He said the bank’s partnership with M. I. Okoro and Associates, Estate Surveyors and Valuers was part of its deliberate policies to support small and medium scale businesses.

Okoro listed activities lined up and invited the public to join the pre inauguration events which include a golf tournament and crusade to dedicate the new Electrical Market and Building City.

“Polaris Bank Ltd, Executives of Electrical Materials Dealers Association, M.I.Okoro & Associates, Osas & Oseji & Co will be organising a golf tournament in the Port Harcourt Golf Club on the 18th March, 2023 as a way of sensitizing the investing public to buy into the available Lock up Shops at the new Electrical Market and Building City,” he said.

He added that on the 21st of March, the General Overseer of OPM, Apostle Chibuzor Chinyere would dedicate the one storey new site.

He said M. I. Okoro and Associates, with over 33 years experience in the real estate sector, had mechanism in place for insurance and facility management at the new market.

Okoro listed the various prices for the shops during its promo and subsequent payments.

Earlier, in her welcome address, Mrs Okwy Iroegbu-Chikezie Chairman, Property and Environment Writers Association (PEWAN) reeled out successful projects handled by M. I Okoro Associates in Lagos including the popular Trade Fair Market.

Iroegbu-Chikezie said Okoro, a grand patron of PEWAN, had proven his mettle in the real estate sector and the specialised Electrical and Building Materials Market in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and his dexterity in the construction sector.

“As we all know, the building and construction sector is a key driver of any economy and the highest employer of labour,” she said.