Contrary to a report that Signora Concepts Services Limited was awarded a N5.5bn contract by the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to supply coronavirus personal protection equipment to the states in the Niger Delta region, the firm has debunked the claims.

In a statement signed by its National President, Ozobo Austin, Ijaw Peoples Development Initiatives (IPDI) had accused the firm of receiving the sum from NDDC through the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator, Godswill Akpabio, to procure the equipment.

Describing the allegation as ‘cheap lies’, the firm’s Operation Manager, Patrick Ijeomah urged members of the public to disregard the claims saying the company has not been paid any money regarding coronavirus contract as insinuated.

He said, “Our company has not been paid nor any of our account credited with any money in respect of the contract under COVID-19 contrary to insinuations being circulated in the media”.

He added that the NDDC under the leadership of the former acting Managing Director, Prof. Nelson Brambaifa, earlier awarded Signora Concepts and 21 other companies contracts on Lassa Fever kits.

“Some of the materials are still in the warehouse of NDDC till date. Amount paid by a former IMC Acting Managing Director, Dr. Joy Nunich, was N2.9bn and a balance of N972million still outstanding.

“Contracts had various medical accessories ranging from Lassa Fever kits, cholera vaccines and science equipment. It is not true that these items were never supplied as all the companies involved supplied the items and those items were dully inspected by officials of the commission and also distributed to the various communities.

“It will be pertinent to mention that the supply of these items became necessary due to the floods that ravaged the communities of the Niger Delta, which increased the possibility of cholera and Lassa fever outbreak and made it impossible for women in labour to deliver safely in the various community primary health centres”, he said.

He disassociated the company from the claims saying the firm would not be part of anything that would bring dishonour to the region.

Ijeomah also advised Niger-Deltans to join the NDDC in its quest for effective development of the region instead of engaging in distraction and pull-down syndrome.