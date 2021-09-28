Firefighters will now respond to emergencies with armed guards

The former governor said during a visit to Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, that there have been numerous saddening incidents of firefighters being attacked in the line of duty.

He warned that any attack on firefighters is equally an assault on the nation and its sovereignty.

"We are making arrangements to accompany every mission with armed personnel. They will be empowered to take all necessary actions to protect our personnel and assets from any form of attack," the 64-year-old said.

The minister had announced in July that he was going to forward an executive bill to the National Assembly to allow firefighters carry firearms.