Firefighters will start responding to scenes of emergencies with armed personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.
Firefighters will now respond to emergencies with armed guards
Aregbesola says any attack on firefighters is an assault on Nigeria.
The former governor said during a visit to Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, that there have been numerous saddening incidents of firefighters being attacked in the line of duty.
He warned that any attack on firefighters is equally an assault on the nation and its sovereignty.
"We are making arrangements to accompany every mission with armed personnel. They will be empowered to take all necessary actions to protect our personnel and assets from any form of attack," the 64-year-old said.
The minister had announced in July that he was going to forward an executive bill to the National Assembly to allow firefighters carry firearms.
But lawmakers shot down the suggestion, expressing caution that it would add to the growing concerns of Nigerians who are already terrorised by the reckless use of firearms by security agents.
