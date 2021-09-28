RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Firefighters will now respond to emergencies with armed guards

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Aregbesola says any attack on firefighters is an assault on Nigeria.

Firefighters (image used for illustration) [Facebook/Rauf Aregbesola]
Firefighters (image used for illustration) [Facebook/Rauf Aregbesola]

Firefighters will start responding to scenes of emergencies with armed personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, announced on Tuesday, September 28, 2021.

Recommended articles

The former governor said during a visit to Cross River State governor, Ben Ayade, that there have been numerous saddening incidents of firefighters being attacked in the line of duty.

He warned that any attack on firefighters is equally an assault on the nation and its sovereignty.

"We are making arrangements to accompany every mission with armed personnel. They will be empowered to take all necessary actions to protect our personnel and assets from any form of attack," the 64-year-old said.

The minister had announced in July that he was going to forward an executive bill to the National Assembly to allow firefighters carry firearms.

But lawmakers shot down the suggestion, expressing caution that it would add to the growing concerns of Nigerians who are already terrorised by the reckless use of firearms by security agents.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Sanwo-Olu vows to hunt killers of top police officer

Akeredolu presents N191.6bn budget for 2022

Sanwo-Olu says Lagos will continue to create room for youths

Nigerian Stock Exchange extends losing streak by N3bn

Firefighters will now respond to emergencies with armed guards

Senate probes alleged fake COVID-19 test results to defraud Nigerians in Ghana

3 more Kaduna villagers found dead following attacks that left 43 dead

Over 6,000 young people register to participate at National Youth Conference

Police arrest 42 Shiite members over violent protests in Abuja

Trending

Nigerian protesters insult themselves in New York as Buhari prepares to address UNGA

Protesters in New York as Buhari attends 76th UNGA (TheCable)

Sanusi says Nigeria’s economy is about to collapse

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Lamido Sanusi (Council on Foreign Relations)

NYSC asks corps members to get someone to pay ransom when kidnapped

NYSC Corps members on parade ground. (Guardian)

Nigeria is struggling to end open defecation, but a grassroots campaign is trying to change that

Nigeria needs to do a lot of deliberate work to be able to end open defecation