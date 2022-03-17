RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fire Service rescues 4-year-old from well in Kano

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Kano Fire Service rescued a four-year-old boy who fell inside a well at Bayan Kara in Danbatta Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday.

Kano Fire Service
Kano Fire Service

Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, spokesman of the Kano State Fire Service made the disclosure in a statement made available to newsmen.

Recommended articles

“We received an emergency call at about 10:52 a.m. from Aminu Muktar-Magaji, a Higher Fire Superintendent and our rescue team was sent to the scene four minutes after,’’ he stated.

Abdullahi said the boy was playing with other children in an uncompleted building when he fell into the well.

The victim was rescued alive, conveyed to Danbatta General Hospital and treated and discharged.

Abdullahi enjoined parents to always watch over their children and instruct them on safe places to play.

He also called on the public to always keep an eye on young children within their surroundings so as to keep them off danger.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Convention: APC zoning arrangement is not constitutional – Committee

Convention: APC zoning arrangement is not constitutional – Committee

Umahi’s sack order: It is childish to be asking for the certificate of return - Ebonyi APC tells PDP

Umahi’s sack order: It is childish to be asking for the certificate of return - Ebonyi APC tells PDP

FG places emphasis on advancing health of Nigerians- Osinbajo

FG places emphasis on advancing health of Nigerians- Osinbajo

Army conducts shooting training in Katsina State

Army conducts shooting training in Katsina State

Fire Service rescues 4-year-old from well in Kano

Fire Service rescues 4-year-old from well in Kano

3 die after strong earthquake hits Japan

3 die after strong earthquake hits Japan

5 aspirants buy APC chairmanship forms ahead of convention

5 aspirants buy APC chairmanship forms ahead of convention

Buhari apologises to Nigerians over petrol, electricity shortages

Buhari apologises to Nigerians over petrol, electricity shortages

Reps seek automatic employment for first class graduates

Reps seek automatic employment for first class graduates

Trending

NDLEA arrests popular Nigerian pastor with drugs at Lagos Airport

General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church, Rev. Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem. [Twitter:NDLEA]

Lagos govt suspends NURTW from parks after MC Oluomo's request

Lagos state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. [Twitter/@Femigbaja]

Nationwide darkness as power grid collapses totally

Power grid

Kidnapper snitches on his gang for giving him 200k out of N12m ransom

Kidnapper snitches on his gang for giving him 200k out of N12m ransom.