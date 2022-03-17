Fire Service rescues 4-year-old from well in Kano

“We received an emergency call at about 10:52 a.m. from Aminu Muktar-Magaji, a Higher Fire Superintendent and our rescue team was sent to the scene four minutes after,’’ he stated.

Abdullahi said the boy was playing with other children in an uncompleted building when he fell into the well.

The victim was rescued alive, conveyed to Danbatta General Hospital and treated and discharged.

Abdullahi enjoined parents to always watch over their children and instruct them on safe places to play.