Fire Service alleges sabotage as fire razes Obasanjo's farm in Benue

The Director, Benue Fire Service, Mr Donald Ikyaaza, has confirmed the fire incident at Obasanjo Mango Farm at Howe, Gwer Local Government Area.

Ikyaaza confirmed to journalists in a telephone interview in Makurdi on Monday that the fire gutted the farm at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

He said that immediately the news of the incident reached him, the service deployed men to put out the fire to prevent escalation and further damage in the area.

He, however, attributed the cause of the fire to alleged sabotage.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Gwer Local Government Council, Mr Emmanuel Ortserga, also alleged that the fire incident was a deliberate act.

“The farm is properly safeguarded against all forms of disasters,” Ortserga said.

He said that a stakeholders meeting had been summoned to trace and arrest the perpetrators of the act.

He added that the farm was 139 hectares and half of it was burnt down.

When contacted, the command Police Spokesperson, SP Sewuese Anene, said that the police was aware of the incident but was not sure if any arrest was made.

