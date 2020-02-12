A building in the Magodo area of Lagos is currently on fire.

An eyewitness tells The Guardian that the affected property is 70 Bashiru Shittu Street, Magodo.

The eyewitness said the fire started from the backroom of an upstairs of two flats behind the landlord’s duplex on the morning of Wednesday, February 12, 2020.

The building was razed to the ground by the fire which lasted for two hours.

Efforts from passersby and neighbors to put out the fire proved futile.

“Goods were flung out as fire razed the lace shop called Iman Textiles and Accessories in front of the building,” the eyewitness said.

The eyewitness said the owner of the property, who is popularly known as Alhaji, slumped and woke up with the building still on fire. He however refused to be taken to the hospital.

Firefighters arrived after the building had been razed to the ground, amid fears that the fire may spread to the next property.

There have been several fire incidents in Lagos in the last couple of months.