There is panic among residents and motorists in the Ajah area of Lagos, as millions of naira worth of goods have been razed as a raging fire burns unabated in Blenco supermarket area of Addo road.

It was gathered that the fire, on Friday afternoon, engulfed furniture shops in the area.

As at the time of filing this report, Pulse cannot ascertain the cause of the fire incident.

Firefighters and other emergency agents in the state, have however been called upon for rescue operation.

More details later.....