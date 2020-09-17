Mr Nosa Okunbor, Head, Public Affairs, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

Okunbor said that the fire was, however, put out by a combined efforts of the Lagos State Fire Service and LASEMA.

He said that the incident occurred in the morning and the cause yet to be known.

According to him, the fire started from one of the shops.

“Though six from the 17 shops were razed in the incident, 11 were salvaged and the fire totally extinguished by the combined efforts of the agency’s

response team and the Lagos Fire Service,” he said.

Two fashion design services shops, a pawn shop, an event planning wares shop, a sport betting outlet and a barber’s shop were razed by the fire, according to Okunbor.

“There were 17 shops in total, six were damaged by the inferno while eleven were salvaged.

“The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained,” he said.

He told NAN that no life was lost and no injury recorded from the fire.