Fire razes 41 shops at Kurmi Market Kano

The fire was triggered by an electrical spark.

Federal Fire Service (image used for illustration) [Twitter/@Fedfireng]
Federal Fire Service (image used for illustration) [Twitter/@Fedfireng]

The Kano State Fire Service said fire had destroyed 41 temporary shops at Kasuwar Kurmi (Yan' littafai) Market in Kano.

This is contained in a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Monday in Kano.

"We received a distress from Malam Baba Nasidi at about 01:58 am that there was a fire outbreak at the market where they sell books.

"Upon receiving the information, we quickly sent a fire vehicle to the scene at about 02:07 am, to bring the situation under control," the statement said.

Abdullahi said that 37 improvised temporary shops were completely razed down by the fire while four permanent shops were slightly affected due to the quick intervention of the firemen.

He added that the fire was triggered by an electrical spark.

He advised traders at the market and other residents to always switch off all electrical appliances and disconnect the sources when not in use.

