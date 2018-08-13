Pulse.ng logo
  • Published: , Refreshed:
Fire razed about 21 shops at Fish Market in Maiduguri on Sunday night.

Mr Ambursa Pindar, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Borno State Fire Service, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Maiduguri on Monday.

He said that preliminary investigation into the incident by the state fire service department indicated that an electrical spark from one of the shops in the market was the cause of inferno.

He advised traders to exercise caution in their use of electrical appliances, saying shop owners should always remember to switch off such appliances when leaving the market.

Pindar also stressed the importance of keeping fire extinguishers in their shops, saying they could use them to save lives and property in the event of any fire outbreak.

NAN reports that the fire started at about 10:30 p.m. and lasted for about three hours, destroying property worth millions of naira.

A NAN Correspondent, who visited the market, reports that fish and other essential commodities went up in flames.

The affected traders were seen collecting ruminants of their property from the rubbles.

