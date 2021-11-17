RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Fire Outbreak: UNIMAID bans cooking in hostel rooms

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Dean of students said that the measure was to protect lives and properties of the students.

UNIMAID
UNIMAID

Irked by the spate of fire outbreak in students’ hostels, the management of University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID), has banned students living in the hostels from cooking inside their rooms.

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that about three fire incidents were recorded in the past weeks in the hostels which resulted to injuries and destruction of property.

The management of the school said the fire outbreaks were caused by cooking stoves.

A circular signed by the Dean of Students, Prof. A.M. Gimba titled: “Warning Notice on Cooking in Bedrooms,” said that defaulting students would be expelled from the hostel.

“Recently the university has witnessed fire outbreaks in students halls of residence, specifically girls hostel.

“This is attributed to cooking in the rooms in contravention of the rules and regulations of hostel residence,” he said.

Gimba said that the measure was to protect lives and properties of the students, adding that the management of the university had directed hall officers to ensure prevention of such occurrences by expelling from hostel any student found to be cooking in the room.

“Any attempt by a student or group of students to assault or disrupt any member of staff from discharging his/her official responsibility amounts to gross misconduct that will result in expulsion from the University.”

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fire Outbreak: UNIMAID bans cooking in hostel rooms

Fire Outbreak: UNIMAID bans cooking in hostel rooms

Senate queries SEC over revenue spending

Senate queries SEC over revenue spending

Ondo NYSC coordinator worries about drug abuse, says many corps members are drug addicts

Ondo NYSC coordinator worries about drug abuse, says many corps members are drug addicts

United States removes Nigeria from its religious freedom blacklist

United States removes Nigeria from its religious freedom blacklist

Osinbajo says late Sani Dangote was a brother, friend and collaborator

Osinbajo says late Sani Dangote was a brother, friend and collaborator

PDP to begin sale of forms for Osun governorship election next Monday

PDP to begin sale of forms for Osun governorship election next Monday

PDP tackles Gov Akeredolu for appointing his son as Director-General of an agency

PDP tackles Gov Akeredolu for appointing his son as Director-General of an agency

US removes Nigeria from its list of religious violators

US removes Nigeria from its list of religious violators

Kaduna state to stop relying on federal allocation soon, Commissioner says

Kaduna state to stop relying on federal allocation soon, Commissioner says

Trending

Fashola doesn't know what happened to the camera he picked up at Lekki toll gate

Mr Babatunde Raji Fashola found a camera at Lekki tollgate days after soldiers allegedly shot at protesters at the toll plaza. (Youtube)

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects

FG opens portal for sale of completed housing projects (Tribune)

Lagos judicial panel reports that 'there was an attempt to cover up' Lekki shooting

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), receives the report of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry from panel chairperson, the retired Justice Doris Okuwobi (right) [LASG]

Kwara Poly publishes names of 29 students expelled for examination malpractice

Federal Polytechnic,Offa in Kwara state (Premium Times)